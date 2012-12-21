BRUSSELS Dec 21 Belgian holding company Gimv
said on Friday its Gimv-XL fund had taken a 49 percent
stake in Delcredere, a subsidiary of Belgian public credit
insurer ONDD.
Gimv-XL, a fund focusing on growth companies in the
Dutch-speaking Flanders region of Belgium, would be investing 36
million euros ($47.4 million) in the body that specialises in
short-term export credit insurance.
Its parent company focuses on mid- to long-term exports
credit insurance.
Delcredere, based in Brussels, has offices in Paris, London
and Wiesbaden, Germany, and via a subsidiary, an office in
Prague. It had turnover in 2011 of 95.1 million euros, covering
18 billion euros in export transactions.
($1 = 0.7590 euros)
