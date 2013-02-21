BRIEF-Chesswood announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Chesswood Group Ltd qtrly basic earnings per share from continuing operations $0.29
BRUSSELS Feb 21 Belgian investment group GIMV said it booked a positive result in its fiscal third quarter as profits from divestments outweighed the impact on a weak economy on its portfolio.
The group said on Thursday that the tough economic conditions had negatively impacted the value of its portfolio of companies in the quarter.
As a result of the divestments, which included its stake in Devgen after a bid from Syngenta, the group's equity value increased by about 1 percent during the quarter to 980.8 million euros ($1.31 billion).
GIMV's financial year starts on April 1. ($1 = 0.7479 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
* Chesswood Group Ltd qtrly basic earnings per share from continuing operations $0.29
* Preliminary month-end assets under management by company's subsidiaries $738.2 billion at Feb. 28, 2017, compared to $728.8 billion at Jan. 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Prices $700 million of multi-tranche senior unsecured notes