BRUSSELS Nov 28 Belgian holding company Gimv said on Wednesday it had sold its stake in French software provider Mentum to InfoVista, a French company offering services to Internet and other network providers.

Gimv said the sale would have no significant impact on its last published equity value at the end of September. No further financial details of the deal were disclosed.

Mentum, founded in 2000, employs 111 people in six locations around the world, with more than 375 customers.

Gimv, part-owned by the Flemish regional government, invests in the equity of unlisted companies, mainly in information and communications technology and life sciences. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)