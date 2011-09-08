BRUSSELS, Sept 8 Belgian investment company GIMV
needs more cash to reach its target of 50 percent
growth in five years, its chairman said in an interview
published on Thursday.
"Our strategic plan figures a growth capacity of 50 percent
in five years, meaning 10 percent per year ... we don't have
enough money to grow at this speed," Urbain Vandeurzen told
Belgian weekly business magazine Trends.
He declined to say if the company, part-owned by the Flemish
regional government, would conduct a cash raising.
"There are other ways of bringing together financial
resources, there are earnings that we can put in reserve, and we
could attract more external capital," he said.
Vandeurzen pointed out that the company had obtained
authorisation at an extraordinary general meeting in June to
issue its dividend in shares, rather than in cash.
"This is also a way of reinforcing the capital," he said.
In 2010, GIMV increased its net profit by 15 percent to
135.2 million euros ($189.8 million).
($1 = 0.712 Euros)
(Writing by Ben Deighton; Editing by David Hulmes)