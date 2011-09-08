BRUSSELS, Sept 8 Belgian investment company GIMV needs more cash to reach its target of 50 percent growth in five years, its chairman said in an interview published on Thursday.

"Our strategic plan figures a growth capacity of 50 percent in five years, meaning 10 percent per year ... we don't have enough money to grow at this speed," Urbain Vandeurzen told Belgian weekly business magazine Trends.

He declined to say if the company, part-owned by the Flemish regional government, would conduct a cash raising.

"There are other ways of bringing together financial resources, there are earnings that we can put in reserve, and we could attract more external capital," he said.

Vandeurzen pointed out that the company had obtained authorisation at an extraordinary general meeting in June to issue its dividend in shares, rather than in cash.

"This is also a way of reinforcing the capital," he said.

In 2010, GIMV increased its net profit by 15 percent to 135.2 million euros ($189.8 million).

($1 = 0.712 Euros)

(Writing by Ben Deighton; Editing by David Hulmes)