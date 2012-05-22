BRUSSELS May 22 Belgian investment company GIMV incurred a net loss in its year to the end of March due to falling share prices and lower valuations for its venture capital holdings, although it did maintain its dividend.

GIMV, part-owned by the Flemish regional government, said on Tuesday it made a net loss of 21.9 million euros ($27.96 million) as net unrealised capital losses of 88.2 million euros outweighed capital gains from divestments of 61.3 million euros.

In 2010/2011, GIMV made a net profit of 135.2 million euros.

Its net asset value dropped to 43.63 euros per share from 47.09 euros at the end of March 2011.

The company, which invests in smaller mainly unlisted companies, principally in technology and life sciences, said it would keep its dividend at 2.45 euros per share and for the first time offer a payout in the form of stocks. ($1 = 0.7832 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)