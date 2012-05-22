BRUSSELS May 22 Belgian investment company GIMV
incurred a net loss in its year to the end of March
due to falling share prices and lower valuations for its venture
capital holdings, although it did maintain its dividend.
GIMV, part-owned by the Flemish regional government, said on
Tuesday it made a net loss of 21.9 million euros ($27.96
million) as net unrealised capital losses of 88.2 million euros
outweighed capital gains from divestments of 61.3 million euros.
In 2010/2011, GIMV made a net profit of 135.2 million euros.
Its net asset value dropped to 43.63 euros per share from
47.09 euros at the end of March 2011.
The company, which invests in smaller mainly unlisted
companies, principally in technology and life sciences, said it
would keep its dividend at 2.45 euros per share and for the
first time offer a payout in the form of stocks.
($1 = 0.7832 euros)
