Nov 20 Gimv NV :

* Reports H1 net profit group share of 48.5 million euros versus 21.0 million euros last year

* Net assets in H1 goes up by 4.9 pct to 39.46 euros per share

* H1 other operating result is 2.1 million euros versus 4.2 million euros last year

* Profitability targets expected to be achieved in sustainable way as in H1