BRUSSELS Nov 21 Gimv NV : * Net result (group's share): EUR 21.0 million (or EUR 0.85 per share) * H1 net realised capital gains: EUR 15.2 million * Belgium's GIMV - strives to maintain its current dividend policy * Certain of our companies are still being held back by a fragile financial and economic context -Director * Net asset value at September 30 was EUR 40.42 per share