Dec 17 Gino Rossi SA :

* Resolves to issue 8,000 series E bonds of issue price of 1,000 zlotys ($293) each with maturity date of June 23, 2015

* Series E bonds will be issued via private subscription offer; proceeds will be used for financing of current operations of company Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.4075 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)