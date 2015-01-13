Jan 13 Gino Rossi SA :

* Sees FY 2015 revenue of 290 million zlotys ($80 million)

* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA of 27 million zlotys

* Sees increase in the sales of Gino Rossi brand products by 14 percent and Simple brand products by 11 percent in 2015

* Sees increase of retail network to 97 owned and franchised shops of Gino Rossi and to 62 owned and franchised shops of Simple