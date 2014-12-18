Dec 18 Giorgio Fedon & Figli SpA :

* Starts trading on AIM Italia of Borsa Italiana at 6.36 euros ($8) per share

* Says the admission to trade on AIM took place without placement of shares

* Says it is already listed on Euronext Paris, compartment C