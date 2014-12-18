UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 18 Giorgio Fedon & Figli SpA :
* Starts trading on AIM Italia of Borsa Italiana at 6.36 euros ($8) per share
* Says the admission to trade on AIM took place without placement of shares
* Says it is already listed on Euronext Paris, compartment C Source text: bit.ly/1sCRIu3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8113 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources