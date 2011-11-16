MONTERREY, Mexico Nov 16 Mexican conglomerate
Grupo Industrial Saltillo (GISSAA.MX) struck a deal to sell its
engine parts businesses to Brazilian company Tupy in a deal
worth $439 million.
Grupo Industrial Saltillo, known as Gissa, said in a
statement on Wednesday that the deal is for various of its
subsidiaries, including Technocast, in which U.S. industrial
equipment manufacturer Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) has a 33 percent
stake.
The businesses being sold account for 42 percent of Gissa's
revenue and 52 percent of its fixed assets, the company said.
Gissa, which is reorganizing its portfolio of businesses,
said it will use the proceeds from the sale to pay off debt and
take advantage of expansion opportunities.
Gissa shares were up 15.7 percent at 16.20 pesos in
afternoon trading.
(Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; editing by John Wallace)