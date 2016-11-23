MEXICO CITY Nov 23 Mexico's conglomerate Grupo Industrial Saltillo, or GISSA, said on Wednesday it agreed to buy Spain-based auto parts maker Grupo Infun for 280 million euros ($296 million) in a bid to expand in Europe and gain a foothold in Asia.

Privately held Infun, which supplies global automakers, had sales of 207 million euros last year, GISSA said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange.

Barcelona-based Infun has iron smelting operations in Spain, Italy and China and ironworks in Spain and China. GISSA will pay for the deal with $60 million in cash and up to $326.5 million bank loans, the statement said. ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)