UPDATE 1-China's HNA takes 3 pct stake in Deutsche Bank
* Deutsche Bank says welcomes any long-term investor (Adds HNA comments, background)
Feb 14 Three months ended Dec. 31
(Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)
Net Profit 1.23 vs 1.00
Total income 35.27 vs 26.60
Results are consolidated.
NOTE: Gitanjali Gems Ltd is a diamond and diamond-jewellery manufacturer. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; editing by Malini Menon)
* Deutsche Bank says welcomes any long-term investor (Adds HNA comments, background)
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 17 In the dusty mining city of Antofagasta in northern Chile, the copper miners are not the only ones lamenting the end of the commodities boom - and the juicy bonuses that went with it.
* Shares slump to one-year low (Adds details, CFO comments)