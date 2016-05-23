May 23 GITI TIRE CORP:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 9.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of May 26

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 27 and the dividend will be paid on May 27

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FhTxcNiq

