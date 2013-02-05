BRIEF-Cesca Therapeutics enters into a revolving credit agreement
* On March 6, 2017 Co entered into a revolving credit agreement with Boyalife Investment Fund II - SEC filing
ZURICH Feb 5 Givaudan SA : * Shares up 2.7 percent after reports results
* On March 6, 2017 Co entered into a revolving credit agreement with Boyalife Investment Fund II - SEC filing
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
March 10 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc: