ZURICH Aug 2 Fragrance and flavour maker
Givaudan c onfirmed its mid-term targets on Friday,
saying it expects to continue to outgrow markets over the next
five years after posting a s harply higher first half profit.
The Geneva-based company, which makes food flavours as well
as fragrances for Dior and Prada perfumes, reported a 68 percent
higher net profit of 201 million Swiss francs ($206.06
million)on sales of 2.1 bil lion francs driven by strong growth
in emerging markets.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast net profit of 198
million francs on sales of 2.1 billion.
Givaudan backed existing targets, including a rise in sales
of up to 5.5 percent, provided the broader market grows up to 3
percent.
U.S. peer International Flavors & Fragrances is due
to publish its second-quarter results next Wednesday, while
Germany's Symrise reports on Thursday.
($1 = 0.9755 Swiss francs)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)