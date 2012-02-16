* Net profit down 26 pct at 252 mln Sfr, just shy of
forecast
* Sales up 5.2 pct in local currencies at 3.9 bln Sfr, meet
poll
* Still working on price increases to reflect input cost
rise
* Confirms medium-term target of 4.5-5.5 pct annual sales
growth
ZURICH, Feb 16 Swiss fragrance and flavour
maker Givaudan said it was still on track to meet
medium-term growth targets after posting a fall in 2011 net
profit due to the appreciation of the Swiss franc and higher raw
materials prices.
Givaudan said in a statement on Thursday that a delay in
passing on to customers last year's rise in prices for essential
oils, extracts and concentrates had hit margins.
But it said it was seeing strong growth in emerging markets
in their two divisions, fragrances and flavours.
"During 2012, the company will continue to work in close
collaboration with its customers to make the necessary
adaptation of its prices to reflect the sharp increase in input
costs," the company said.
Net profit at Givaudan, which makes flavours for foods and
drinks as well as perfumes for groups such as Dior and Calvin
Klein, fell to 252 million Swiss francs in 2011 from 340 million
francs in 2010, just short of estimates in a Reuters poll.
Its margin on comparable earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined to 20.2 percent
in 2011 from 22.7 percent in 2010.
Givaudan has said price rises would help mitigate half of
the total input cost hit, estimated at 200 million Swiss francs,
in 2011 and the remainder in 2012.
Sales rose 5.2 percent in local currencies in 2011 but fell
7.6 percent in Swiss francs to 3.9 billion francs, in line with
market expectations.
"The business achieved a strong sales momentum in a tough
environment and a significant profit improvement in the second
half of the year. We are well on track for 2012 and to deliver
on our mid-term targets," Chief Executive Gilles Andrier said in
the statement.
The group is aiming for 4.5-5.5 percent organic sales growth
per year over the medium term. It is proposing to pay a dividend
of 22 francs per share, just below market expectations.
U.S. rival International Flavors & Fragrances posted
a 6 percent rise in full-year sales last week and confirmed its
long-term targets despite the uncertain economic environment.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Will Waterman)