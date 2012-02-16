ZURICH Feb 16 Swiss fragrance and flavour
maker Givaudan said it was on track to meet its
midterm growth targets after posting an expected drop in
full-year net profit due to the appreciation of the Swiss franc.
Net profit at Givaudan, which makes flavours for foods and
drinks as well as perfumes for groups like Dior and Calvin
Klein, fell to 252 million Swiss francs in 2011 from 340 million
francs in 2010, just short of estimates in a Reuters poll.
"The business achieved a strong sales momentum in a tough
environment and a significant profit improvement in the second
half of the year. We are well on track for 2012 and to deliver
on our mid-term targets," Chief Executive Gilles Andrier said in
a statement on Thursday.
The group is aiming for 4.5-5.5 percent organic sales growth
per year over the midterm.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)