UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, 9 Oct Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan confirmed its mid-term goals on Tuesday as third quarter sales came in at the high end of expectations, helped by a positive currency impact and growth in emerging markets.
The Geneva-based company, which makes fragrances for Dior and Prada perfumes, expects to outgrow markets over the next five years. Givaudan reiterated a mid-term target for sales growth of up to 5.5 percent, against expectations for broader market growth of 2 to 3 percent, and an industry leading operating profit margin.
The group, which competes with German Symrise, American International Flavors & Fragrances and unlisted Swiss Firmenich, reported third quarter sales of 1.105 billion Swiss francs ($1.18 billion), compared to 966 million a year ago.
Analysts had on average forecast sales of 1.078 billion Swiss francs ($1.16 billion). ($1 = 0.9284 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.9335 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Andrew Thompson)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources