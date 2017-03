PARIS Dec 6 Givaudan shares sold by Nestle through an accelerated book building are being offered at a share price range of 1,150-1,170 Swiss francs, traders said on Friday.

The sale of Nestle's 10 percent stake in the fragrance and flavour maker is part of the Swiss group's strategy to clean up its balance sheet.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson, writing by Astrid Wendlandt)