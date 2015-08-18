ZURICH Aug 18 Givaudan, the world's biggest fragrance and flavours maker, recalled about 3,950 pounds (1,800 kilos) of beef tallow products because they hadn't been presented for inspection at the U.S. point of entry, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

The products, used in the production of powdered beef flavour, had been manufactured by York Food Pty Ltd in Australia. They were imported through Chicago, used to make beef flavour, and then shipped to locations in Ohio and Texas.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement late on Monday that without inspection there was the risk of adverse health consequences. The USDA said Givaudan had received no reports of adverse reactions.

A Givaudan spokesman in Switzerland did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

