ZURICH Jan 29 Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan confirmed its mid-term guidance after net profit rose 15 percent last year, helped by an improved operating performance and stable financial expenses.

Net profit grew 15 percent to 563 million Swiss francs ($617.93 million), the company said in a statement on Thursday. This was broadly in line with a forecast for 568 million francs in a Reuters poll.

The world's biggest maker of flavours for drinks and snacks and fragrances for perfumes and washing powder confirmed its mid-term objective of 4.5-5.5 percent organic sales growth per year. ($1 = 0.9111 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)