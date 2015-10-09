ZURICH Oct 9 Swiss flavours and fragrance maker
Givaudan on Friday maintained its financial targets as
sales fell less than expected in the nine months to September.
The company said in a statement it still expects annual
organic sales growth of 4.5-5.5 percent for the five years
through to 2015.
Givaudan, which makes fragrances for Dior and
Prada, said sales fell 0.5 percent to 3.296 billion
Swiss francs ($3.42 billion), slightly above the average
estimate for 3.285 billion francs in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.9658 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi;
Editing by Stephen Coates)