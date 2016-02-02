ZURICH Feb 2 Swiss flavours and fragrance maker Givaudan reported a 12.7 percent rise in net profit in 2015 as cost-cutting measures and lower taxes helped the bottom line despite flattening sales.

Net profit rose to 635 million Swiss francs ($623.40 million) from 563 million francs a year ago. Sales, hurt by a strong Swiss franc and challenges in emerging markets, were flat year-on-year but rose by 2.7 percent after factoring out currency and acquisitions effect, the group said.

The group proposed a dividend of 54.0 francs per share, just short of analysts' forecasts in a Reuters poll for 54.3 francs per share.

($1 = 1.0186 Swiss francs)