ZURICH, July 18 Givaudan on Monday
reported a better-than-expected increase in profit during the
first half of 2016 with the flavours and fragrances giant saying
it expected to grow faster than the rest of the market in the
medium term.
Geneva-based Givaudan posted net profit of 368 million Swiss
francs ($374.33 million) in the six months ended June 30, up
from a restated 342 million francs a year earlier. The figure
beat analysts' forecast for 347 million francs in a Reuters
poll.
The company, whose flavours are used by food groups like
Nestle, Unilever and Danone
, said its sales rose to 2.33 billion francs from 2.18
billion francs in the prior-year period. The figure was just
ahead of expectations for revenues of 2.31 billion francs.
($1 = 0.9831 Swiss francs)
