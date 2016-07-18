ZURICH, July 18 Givaudan on Monday reported a better-than-expected increase in profit during the first half of 2016 with the flavours and fragrances giant saying it expected to grow faster than the rest of the market in the medium term.

Geneva-based Givaudan posted net profit of 368 million Swiss francs ($374.33 million) in the six months ended June 30, up from a restated 342 million francs a year earlier. The figure beat analysts' forecast for 347 million francs in a Reuters poll.

The company, whose flavours are used by food groups like Nestle, Unilever and Danone , said its sales rose to 2.33 billion francs from 2.18 billion francs in the prior-year period. The figure was just ahead of expectations for revenues of 2.31 billion francs. ($1 = 0.9831 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)