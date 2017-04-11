FOREX-Dollar hits June high after data backs continued Fed tightening
ZURICH, April 11 Flavour and fragrance maker Givaudan confirmed its mid-term target of like-for-like sales growth of 4-5 percent on average after growth slowed less than expected in the first quarter, helped by a strong performance in North America.
Givaudan and its peers are grappling with slowing growth at consumer goods groups such as Nestle and Unilever , to whom they supply flavours for foods and drinks and fragrances for toothpaste and soap, and a rise in raw material prices.
Sales of 1.24 billion Swiss francs ($1.23 billion) in the first quarter of 2017 were up 3.5 percent like-for-like, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, down from 5.8 percent in the year-ago period but above the average estimate of 1.5 percent growth in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 1.0087 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)
