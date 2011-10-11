* 9-month sales 2.971 bln francs vs 2.996 bln Sfr forecast

* Says able to raise prices to offset higher input costs

* Confirms mid-term goals

* Shares rise 1.2 pct, outperform sector (Adds shares, analyst comment)

By Caroline Copley

ZURICH, Oct 11 Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan stuck to its mid-term goals despite nine-month sales missing forecasts, saying its ability to push through price hikes should help offset higher raw material costs.

The Geneva-based company, which makes fragrances for Dior and Prada perfumes, said it expected to fully cancel out higher input costs for ingredients such as citrus and orange oil and crude oil-related products by next year.

"The company forecasts that it will mitigate half of the impact in 2011 and the full impact in 2012," Givaudan said in a statement on Tuesday.

Rising raw material costs have threatened to eat into profitability. But Givaudan said momentum in both mature and emerging markets remained solid, unlike other chemical-makers such as Clariant that have seen softening demand.

"The slight acceleration of the organic top-line growth in the third quarter indicates that Givaudan was able to pass on prices to customers. It will continue in the fourth quarter and in the first half of 2012," Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy.

Shares in the group, which have lost more than a quarter of their value this year, were up 1.2 percent by 0757 GMT, outperforming a slightly weaker STOXX Europe 600 Chemicals index

Nine-month sales rose 4.7 percent in local currencies, but fell 9.5 percent in Swiss franc terms to 2.971 billion francs ($3.2 billion) due to the strength of the Swiss currency. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected sales of 2.996 billion francs.

Its third-quarter sales slipped 10.9 percent in Swiss francs to 966 million francs, also falling short of forecasts. In local currencies, third-quarter sales were up 5.4 percent.

The group, whose ingredients help improve the taste of chicken and cheese, repeated that it wanted to grow between 4.5 and 5.5 percent organically per year over the mid-term and achieve an industry-leading core profit margin.

Givaudan, which competes with German peer Symrise and International Flavors & Fragrances, also confirmed its goal to return over 60 percent of the company's free cash flow to shareholders as soon as the target leverage ratio of 25 percent has been met. ($1 = 0.915 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Will Waterman and Helen Massy-Beresford)