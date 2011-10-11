* 9-month sales 2.971 bln francs vs 2.996 bln Sfr forecast
* Says able to raise prices to offset higher input costs
* Confirms mid-term goals
* Shares rise 1.2 pct, outperform sector
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Oct 11 Swiss fragrance and flavour maker
Givaudan stuck to its mid-term goals despite
nine-month sales missing forecasts, saying its ability to push
through price hikes should help offset higher raw material
costs.
The Geneva-based company, which makes fragrances for Dior
and Prada perfumes, said it expected to fully cancel out higher
input costs for ingredients such as citrus and orange oil and
crude oil-related products by next year.
"The company forecasts that it will mitigate half of the
impact in 2011 and the full impact in 2012," Givaudan said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Rising raw material costs have threatened to eat
into profitability. But Givaudan said momentum in both mature
and emerging markets remained solid, unlike other
chemical-makers such as Clariant that have seen
softening demand.
"The slight acceleration of the organic top-line growth in
the third quarter indicates that Givaudan was able to pass on
prices to customers. It will continue in the fourth quarter and
in the first half of 2012," Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe
Bertschy.
Shares in the group, which have lost more than a
quarter of their value this year, were up 1.2 percent by 0757
GMT, outperforming a slightly weaker STOXX Europe 600 Chemicals
index
Nine-month sales rose 4.7 percent in local currencies, but
fell 9.5 percent in Swiss franc terms to 2.971 billion francs
($3.2 billion) due to the strength of the Swiss currency.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected sales of 2.996 billion
francs.
Its third-quarter sales slipped 10.9 percent in Swiss francs
to 966 million francs, also falling short of forecasts. In local
currencies, third-quarter sales were up 5.4 percent.
The group, whose ingredients help improve the taste of
chicken and cheese, repeated that it wanted to grow between 4.5
and 5.5 percent organically per year over the mid-term and
achieve an industry-leading core profit margin.
Givaudan, which competes with German peer Symrise
and International Flavors & Fragrances, also confirmed its goal
to return over 60 percent of the company's free cash flow to
shareholders as soon as the target leverage ratio of 25 percent
has been met.
($1 = 0.915 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Will Waterman and
Helen Massy-Beresford)