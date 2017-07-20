UPDATE 1-Givaudan H1 earnings beat forecasts

(Adds detail)

ZURICH, July 20 (Reuters) - Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan on Thursday said it was continuing to pass on price increases from raw material price inflation after its net profit rose 4.5 percent in the first half of 2017.

"The company continues to implement price increases in collaboration with its customers to compensate the increases in input costs," the Geneva-based group said in a statement on Thursday.

Givaudan and its peers Symrise and IFF are feeling the slowing demand at some of their big global customers, such as Nestle and Unilever , that use flavours in their foods and drinks and fragrances in home and personal care products.

Net profit rose to 384 million Swiss francs ($401.63 million), well above an estimate of 360 million francs in a Reuters poll.

Gains in productivity helped offset the negative impact from the acquisition of flavours and seasoning business Spicetec last year for $340 million.

Sales rose to 2.483 billion francs, boosted by the Spicetec acquisition and against challenging comparables. Factoring out acquisitions and currency impacts, organic sales growth slowed to 2.3 percent, down from 6.2 percent in the year-ago period.

Sales in the fragrances unit flattened, while the flavours division saw a 12 percent rise, helped by Spicetec, new contract wins and expanding business in Turkey, Egypt, South Africa and Nigeria, as well as North America and Asia.

The company confirmed its mid-term guidance of 4-5 percent sales growth and a free cash flow of 12-17 percent of sales on average over a five-year period. ($1 = 0.9561 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and John Revill; Editing by Sunil Nair)