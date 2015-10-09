* Q3 sales 1.11 bln Sfr, just above 1.10 estimate in Reuters
* Underlying sales growth reaches 3.3 pct
* Confirms 2010-2015 guidance of 4.5-5.5 pct annual organic
growth
* Shares up 3.5 pct, hit highest in nearly two months
(Adds spokesman's and analysts' comments and share price)
By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, Oct 9 Swiss flavours and fragrance maker
Givaudan posted a sharp underlying sales rise in the
third quarter, lifted by rising appetite for its flavours and by
new health and wellness tastes, sending its shares to a near
two-month high.
The world's biggest crafter of scents and tastes said
third-quarter sales rose to 1.11 billion Swiss francs ($1.2
billion), up 3.3 percent on a like-for-like basis factoring out
currency, divestiture and acquisition effects.
"Although third-quarter sales results only marginally
exceeded our and market expectations in Swiss franc terms,
like-for-like sales growth ... was clearly better than we had
forecast," Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox wrote in a note.
Kepler Cheuvreux had forecast 1.5 percent organic sales
growth at the company, whose mainstay business ranges from
composing scents for Dior perfumes to flavours for the
likes of Coca-Cola and Nestle.
Positive momentum in the flavour division's health and
wellness business contributed to a 0.4 percent sales increase at
the larger of the company's two divisions.
In health and wellness flavours, the company creates
molecular taste amplifiers that boost sugar, salt and "umami"
tastes, as well as bitter-masking molecules that switch off
taste receptors for healthy products with added vitamins and
enzymes.
"We just started health and wellness in 2005. Last year, we
already made 320 million (francs) in this business, and that's
growing very, very well," spokesman Peter Wullschleger said.
"Even in this environment of low growth, that has grown in the
area of 6 to 8 percent."
Wullschleger said the company was confident of achieving its
target of 4.5 to 5.5 percent average annual underling growth in
the five years through 2015, though after posting a 0.5 percent
sales decline in the first nine months, the average would not be
attained this year.
Analysts noted this still indicated a strong rest of year.
"The reaffirmed mid-term target... implies a further
sequential improvement in the fourth quarter versus the first
three quarters," analysts at J. Safra Sarasin wrote in a note.
Givaudan sees health and wellness as a growth area and
Chief Executive Gilles Andrier said at its half-year investor
conference in August the group wanted to expand its activities
outside traditional flavours and fragrance activities to beyond
the 10 percent they now contributed to overall sales.
Sales in developing markets, which Givaudan has cited as
another major source of growth in the next five years, grew 0.8
percent.
Nine-month sales of 3.30 billion francs narrowly beat
estimates in a Reuters poll.
Givaudan shares were up 3.5 percent at 1,679 francs by 0948
GMT, having risen as high as 1,712, their highest since July 21.
The stock has bounced from a 12-month low of 1,521 seen early
this month.
($1 = 0.9638 Swiss francs)
(Editing by Stephen Coates and David Holmes)