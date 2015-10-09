* Q3 sales 1.11 bln Sfr, just above 1.10 estimate in Reuters poll

* Underlying sales growth reaches 3.3 pct

* Confirms 2010-2015 guidance of 4.5-5.5 pct annual organic growth

* Shares up 3.5 pct, hit highest in nearly two months (Adds spokesman's and analysts' comments and share price)

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Joshua Franklin

ZURICH, Oct 9 Swiss flavours and fragrance maker Givaudan posted a sharp underlying sales rise in the third quarter, lifted by rising appetite for its flavours and by new health and wellness tastes, sending its shares to a near two-month high.

The world's biggest crafter of scents and tastes said third-quarter sales rose to 1.11 billion Swiss francs ($1.2 billion), up 3.3 percent on a like-for-like basis factoring out currency, divestiture and acquisition effects.

"Although third-quarter sales results only marginally exceeded our and market expectations in Swiss franc terms, like-for-like sales growth ... was clearly better than we had forecast," Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox wrote in a note.

Kepler Cheuvreux had forecast 1.5 percent organic sales growth at the company, whose mainstay business ranges from composing scents for Dior perfumes to flavours for the likes of Coca-Cola and Nestle.

Positive momentum in the flavour division's health and wellness business contributed to a 0.4 percent sales increase at the larger of the company's two divisions.

In health and wellness flavours, the company creates molecular taste amplifiers that boost sugar, salt and "umami" tastes, as well as bitter-masking molecules that switch off taste receptors for healthy products with added vitamins and enzymes.

"We just started health and wellness in 2005. Last year, we already made 320 million (francs) in this business, and that's growing very, very well," spokesman Peter Wullschleger said. "Even in this environment of low growth, that has grown in the area of 6 to 8 percent."

Wullschleger said the company was confident of achieving its target of 4.5 to 5.5 percent average annual underling growth in the five years through 2015, though after posting a 0.5 percent sales decline in the first nine months, the average would not be attained this year.

Analysts noted this still indicated a strong rest of year.

"The reaffirmed mid-term target... implies a further sequential improvement in the fourth quarter versus the first three quarters," analysts at J. Safra Sarasin wrote in a note.

Givaudan sees health and wellness as a growth area and Chief Executive Gilles Andrier said at its half-year investor conference in August the group wanted to expand its activities outside traditional flavours and fragrance activities to beyond the 10 percent they now contributed to overall sales.

Sales in developing markets, which Givaudan has cited as another major source of growth in the next five years, grew 0.8 percent.

Nine-month sales of 3.30 billion francs narrowly beat estimates in a Reuters poll.

Givaudan shares were up 3.5 percent at 1,679 francs by 0948 GMT, having risen as high as 1,712, their highest since July 21. The stock has bounced from a 12-month low of 1,521 seen early this month. ($1 = 0.9638 Swiss francs) (Editing by Stephen Coates and David Holmes)