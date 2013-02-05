UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH Feb 5 Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan hiked its dividend and confirmed its mid-term targets after strong demand for its ingredients for toothpastes, deodorants and washing powder pushed full-year net profit ahead of forecasts.
Net profit rose to 411 million Swiss francs ($452.37 million), said the group, which competes with German Symrise and U.S. firm International Flavors & Fragrances . This was ahead of an average forecast of 392 million francs in a Reuters poll.
Givaudan will propose a cash dividend of 36 francs for 2012, up 64 percent from 2011 and higher than the 26.1 francs expected by analysts in the poll.
($1 = 0.9086 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources