ZURICH Jan 30 Fragrance and flavour maker
Givaudan said it wants to continue to gain market
share after its full-year net profit rose 19.5 percent, beating
forecasts, helped by an improved operating performance and a
lower tax rate.
"Mid-term, the overall objective is to grow organically
between 4.5 percent and 5.5 percent per annum, assuming a market
growth of 2-3 percent and continue on the path of market share
gains," the maker of flavours for beverages and snacks and
fragrances for perfumes and washing powder said in a statement
on Thursday.
Sales rose 5.5 percent on a like-for-like basis to 4.369
billion Swiss francs ($4.86 billion) in 2013, in line with
forecasts in a Reuters poll. Net profit climbed to 490 million
francs, versus a forecast of 470 million francs.
($1 = 0.8987 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)