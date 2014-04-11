ZURICH, April 11 Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan confirmed its mid-term growth targets after strong demand for its fine fragrances used in perfumes and its flavours in emerging markets helped first-quarter sales rise 5.7 percent.

The Swiss firm and its peers have benefited from strong demand for flavours for snacks and ready-to-eat dishes and fragrances for cosmetics and detergents in emerging markets, where more and more consumers can afford these products.

Sales rose to 1.087 billion Swiss francs ($1.24 billion), in line with estimates in a Reuters poll.

The world's biggest maker of flavours for drinks and snacks and fragrances for perfumes and washing powder confirmed its mid-term objective of 4.5-5.5 percent organic sales growth. ($1 = 0.8772 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)