ZURICH Aug 27 Swiss flavours and fragrance maker Givaudan on Thursday cut its five-year organic sales growth target to 4 to 5 percent from its previous target of 4.5 to 5.5 percent.

The Geneva-based firm said it would target 12 to 17 percent free cash flow as a percent of sales by 2020, from the 14 to 16 percent target that was set for 2015. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Edited by John Miller)