UPDATE 3-Tesco sales growth overshadowed by Amazon's Whole Foods move
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
PARIS, March 16 French fashion house Givenchy said on Thursday it had named British designer Clare Waight Keller as its new artistic director.
Givenchy, owned by luxury group LVMH, made the announcement in a post on its official Instagram account.
Waight Keller is taking over from star designer Ricardo Tisci who left at the end of January after twelve years at the helm of the label, which analysts said he had revitalised with a more dark and edgy vibe.
Waight Keller had announced earlier in January her departure from Richemont-owned fashion house Chloe.
Over the past twelve months, a string of star designers have left top fashion houses Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Valentino, Lanvin and most recently Chloe. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
LONDON, June 16 Copper and gold explorer SolGold on Friday said it was raising $41.2 million, on top of more than $30 million announced in October, as it widens its search for resources in Ecuador after already finding one world class asset.
* Bond yields also down after data; oil edges higher (Updates with U.S. trading; changes dateline, previous LONDON)