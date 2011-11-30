(Follows alerts)

Nov 30 Given Imaging Ltd said it has filed a lawsuit against South Korea's Intromedic Co Ltd, alleging infringement of two patents related to its capsule endoscopy system.

The Israeli firm's endoscopy system uses miniature video cameras in a capsule to provide physicians with clear images of the small intestine.

Given Imaging said Intromedic's capsule endoscope, sold as MiroCam, infringes two Korean patents of Given Imaging.

The lawsuit was filed in Seoul's Central District Court and the company expects rulings during the second half of 2012.

Separately, Intromedic has initiated proceedings before the Korean Intellectual Property Office to invalidate the patents asserted by Given Imaging.

In March, a German court had ruled in Given Imaging's favour in a patent infringement lawsuit related to Intromedic's MiroCam.

Given Imaging shares closed at $17.20 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Hezron Selvi)