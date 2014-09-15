Sept 15 Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

* Says contemplates placement of dated floating rate subordinated bond issue with call option for issuer after 10 years

* Says bond issue amount will be up to 1.20 billion Norwegian crowns

* DNB Markets and Pareto Securities are acting as managers for the transaction Source text for Eikon:

