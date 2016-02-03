OSLO Feb 3 Norwegian insurer Gjensidige expects to raise its ordinary dividend in coming years, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday.

The company earlier on Wednesday proposed a higher-than-expected dividend for 2015, while its fourth-quarter pretax profit was slightly below analysts' forecasts.

"There is reason to think the ordinary dividend will grow," CEO Helge Leiro Baastad told the company's earnings conference, while adding the company would also continue to pay extraordinary dividends when appropriate.

Gjensidige's shares traded 2.1 percent higher for the day at 0855 GMT. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)