OSLO Oct 21 Norwegian insurance firm Gjensidige reported third quarter earnings just below expectations on Tuesday and unexpectedly declared an extra dividend on last year's earnings.

Gjensidige said its pretax profit fell to 1.34 billion Norwegian crowns from 1.67 billion a year earlier, missing analysts' expectation for 1.41 billion in a Reuters poll.

Despite the profit fall, the firm said it would pay out a 4 crown per share dividend as part of its policy of distributing excess capital to shareholders.

The firm's combined ratio rose to 85.5 pct from 82.5 a year earlier, coming above expectations for 85.1 pct. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)