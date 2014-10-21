OSLO Oct 21 Norwegian insurance firm Gjensidige
reported third quarter earnings just below
expectations on Tuesday and unexpectedly declared an extra
dividend on last year's earnings.
Gjensidige said its pretax profit fell to 1.34 billion
Norwegian crowns from 1.67 billion a year earlier, missing
analysts' expectation for 1.41 billion in a Reuters poll.
Despite the profit fall, the firm said it would pay out a 4
crown per share dividend as part of its policy of distributing
excess capital to shareholders.
The firm's combined ratio rose to 85.5 pct from 82.5 a year
earlier, coming above expectations for 85.1 pct.
