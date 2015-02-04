OSLO Feb 3 Norwegian non-life insurer
Gjensidige reported fourth quarter profit before tax
above expectations on Wednesday and said its combined cost ratio
is expected to be in the lower end of the company's target range
in the short and medium term.
Gjensidige said its pretax profit fell to 1.16 billion
Norwegian crowns ($154.13 million) from 1.28 billion a year
earlier, beating analysts' expectation for 1.01 billion in a
Reuters poll of analysts..
The firm's combined ratio fell sharply to 84.5 percent from
92.1 a year earlier, coming in below expectations for 89.8
percent.
A combined cost ratio below 100 indicates an underwriting
profit, meaning an insurer is receiving more in premiums than it
is spending on its operations and paying out in claims.
Gjensidige said it still aims to keep its return on equity
above 15 percent and a dividend payout ratio of at least 70
percent of net profit.
($1 = 7.5260 Norwegian krones)
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik)