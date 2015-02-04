OSLO Feb 3 Norwegian non-life insurer Gjensidige reported fourth quarter profit before tax above expectations on Wednesday and said its combined cost ratio is expected to be in the lower end of the company's target range in the short and medium term.

Gjensidige said its pretax profit fell to 1.16 billion Norwegian crowns ($154.13 million) from 1.28 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' expectation for 1.01 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts..

The firm's combined ratio fell sharply to 84.5 percent from 92.1 a year earlier, coming in below expectations for 89.8 percent.

A combined cost ratio below 100 indicates an underwriting profit, meaning an insurer is receiving more in premiums than it is spending on its operations and paying out in claims.

Gjensidige said it still aims to keep its return on equity above 15 percent and a dividend payout ratio of at least 70 percent of net profit. ($1 = 7.5260 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)