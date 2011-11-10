* Q3 pretax NOK 773 mln vs forecast 743 mln

* Q3 combined ratio 87.4 pct vs 89.9 pct forecast

* Says financial mkts unrest could hit Q4 returns

* Shares rise 2.3 pct

(Adds analysts comment, share, detail)

By Victoria Klesty

OSLO, Nov 10 Norway's biggest insurer Gjensidige posted a smaller drop in third-quarter earnings than forecast as returns on financial assets shrank while cost cuts and lower claims improved its Norwegian insurance margin.

Shares rose 2.3 percent at 0946 GMT while the Oslo Stock Exchange benchmark index was up 0.1 percent.

The company said financial market turmoil could hit profits after returns on financial assets declined 70 percent in the July-September period from a year ago.

"The financial return for the year to date is deemed to be satisfactory given the considerable volatility and unrest in the financial markets in the third quarter," it said. "The unrest could also have an effect on Gjensidige's financial return in the fourth quarter."

Third-quarter pretax earnings declined to 773 million Norwegian crowns ($135 million) from a 1.31 billion, exceeding the average forecast of 743 million in a Reuters poll.

The company said the July 22 bomb and gun attacks in Norway that killed 77 people had resulted in claims of 30 million crowns.

The company's combined ratio, which measures general insurance costs and claims as a percentage of premiums, was 87.4 percent compared with an average estimate of 89.9 percent and the 87.6 percent level of a year ago.

"It was a strong underwriting result, somewhat better than what we had (expected) and significantly better than the consensus," First Securities analyst Bengt Kirkoen said.

"It is due to improved underwriting results in Norway, while the Nordic part was rather weak."

Gjensidige's Norwegian private insurance business saw 18 percent growth in its underwriting result in the quarter, while its general insurance operations in other Scandinavian countries posted a loss as premiums decreased and claims rose, especially due to torrential rain in Copenhagen in July.

"Insurance-wise, there were good numbers in Norway. Denmark was, as expected, affected by bad weather and heavy rain at the start of the quarter," Arctic Securities analyst Fridtjof Berents said. (Additional reporting by Henrik Stolen; Editing by David Holmes)