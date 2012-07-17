(Adds detail)
OSLO, July 17 Norway's biggest insurer
Gjensidige posted second-quarter earnings above
forecasts on Tuesday as its general insurance operations saw
higher premiums earned while insurance claims fell.
The company said the insurance arm, in which pretax profit
grew 17 percent from the year-ago quarter, had benefited from a
mild winter with few frost-related claims but also from lower
operating expenses.
April to June pretax profit fell slightly to 1.22 billion
Norwegian crowns ($200.19 million) from a 1.25 billion profit in
the year-ago period, topping all estimates in a Reuters polll
where the average forecast was 1.12 billion.
The decline in earnings from the second quarter in 2011 was
due to a lower result in the investment portfolio.
Gjensidige said the outlook for the Norwegian general
insurance operations is still deemed to be good, while the
economic situation in Denmark continues to be weak, especially
due to Denmark's weak housing market which has dented the
group's premiums in the Nordic segment.
It added that there is reason to expect a continued positive
development in premiums in the Baltic economies, where it swung
to a profit in the quarter.
Gjensidige's combined ratio, which measures general
insurance costs and claims as a percentage of premiums, was 83.9
percent compared to the average estimate of 88.1 percent, an
improvevemt from 86.1 percent a year ago.
"Gjensidige's financial targets remain unchanged, and
profitability is prioritised over growth," the firm said, adding
that over time, the annual combined ratio shall be within the 90
to 93 percent range.
Gjensidige targets a return on equity before taxes above 15
percent, and to pay a dividend of between 50 and 80 percent of
the group's net profit.
The annualised return on equity for the first half of 2012
was 22.8 percent.
($1=6.0943 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Mike Nesbit)