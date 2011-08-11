* Q2 pretax profit NOK 1.25 bln mln vs forecast 916 mln

* Q2 combined ratio 86.1 pct vs 92.6 pct forecast

* Expects claims of NOK 50-60 mln from bomb, gun attacks

* Shares up 5.3 pct, outperforming Oslo bourse

(Repeats to reach more customers)

By Gwladys Fouche

OSLO, Aug 11 Norway's biggest insurer, Gjensidige (GJFS.OL), warned financial market turmoil could hit second-half profit as it reported forecast-beating results on higher premiums and lower claims.

Second-quarter pretax earnings more than doubled to 1.25 billion crowns ($226 million), ahead of the average forecast of 916 million in a Reuters poll. [ID:nLDE7770HI]

The company said it expected the July 22 bomb and gun attacks in Norway that killed 77 people to result in claims of some 50 to 60 million crowns ($9.04-10.85 million).

It said its combined ratio, which measures general insurance costs and claims as a percentage of premiums, was better than forecast at 86.1 percent.

"They are delivering a strong set of results, with a strong improvement in the combined ratio," said Christoffer Adams, an an analyst at SEB Enskilda, who has a buy recommendation on the firm's stock.

Shares in Gjensidige were up 5.3 percent to 61.15 crowns at 0707 GMT while the Oslo benchmark index .OSEBX was up 1.65 percent.

Adams said that floods in Norway in June appeared to have had little impact.

"Losses were lower than expected despite the floods and that is due to increased premiums and lower frequency in claims," he said.

Gjensidige said that the insurance business as a whole had experienced a positive trend in Norway in recent months.

"(This is) as a consequence of increased premium income, efficient operations and a reduction in claims incurred," said the insurer.

But it warned in a statement: "The volatility and unrest in the financial markets might impact Gjensidige's financial return for the second half of 2011."

Another analyst, Fridtjof Berents at Arctic Securities, said it was positive that "for the first time in some years...there is ... a net increase in premiums in the commercial segment."

The warning by Gjensidige that its results in the second half of the year may be affected by the turmoil in the financial markets was no surprise to analysts given its widespread impact on companies and the economy.

"It is very natural that they would warn about it," said Berents.

(Editing by David Cowell)