* Q2 pretax profit NOK 1.25 bln mln vs forecast 916 mln
* Q2 combined ratio 86.1 pct vs 92.6 pct forecast
* Expects claims of NOK 50-60 mln from bomb, gun attacks
* Shares up 5.3 pct, outperforming Oslo bourse
By Gwladys Fouche
OSLO, Aug 11 Norway's biggest insurer,
Gjensidige (GJFS.OL), warned financial market turmoil could hit
second-half profit as it reported forecast-beating results on
higher premiums and lower claims.
Second-quarter pretax earnings more than doubled to 1.25
billion crowns ($226 million), ahead of the average forecast of
916 million in a Reuters poll. [ID:nLDE7770HI]
The company said it expected the July 22 bomb and gun
attacks in Norway that killed 77 people to result in claims of
some 50 to 60 million crowns ($9.04-10.85 million).
It said its combined ratio, which measures general insurance
costs and claims as a percentage of premiums, was better than
forecast at 86.1 percent.
"They are delivering a strong set of results, with a strong
improvement in the combined ratio," said Christoffer Adams, an
an analyst at SEB Enskilda, who has a buy recommendation on the
firm's stock.
Shares in Gjensidige were up 5.3 percent to 61.15 crowns at
0707 GMT while the Oslo benchmark index .OSEBX was up 1.65
percent.
Adams said that floods in Norway in June appeared to have had
little impact.
"Losses were lower than expected despite the floods and that
is due to increased premiums and lower frequency in claims," he
said.
Gjensidige said that the insurance business as a whole had
experienced a positive trend in Norway in recent months.
"(This is) as a consequence of increased premium income,
efficient operations and a reduction in claims incurred," said
the insurer.
But it warned in a statement: "The volatility and unrest in
the financial markets might impact Gjensidige's financial return
for the second half of 2011."
Another analyst, Fridtjof Berents at Arctic Securities, said
it was positive that "for the first time in some years...there
is ... a net increase in premiums in the commercial segment."
The warning by Gjensidige that its results in the second
half of the year may be affected by the turmoil in the financial
markets was no surprise to analysts given its widespread impact
on companies and the economy.
"It is very natural that they would warn about it," said
Berents.
(Editing by David Cowell)