OSLO Feb 9 Norway's biggest insurer Gjensidige on Thursday said it was preparing for a rocky investment climate ahead as it posted a larger drop in core fourth-quarter earnings than forecast.

"Combined with a weak international economic situation and financial challenges in several of the key economies, the situation means increased uncertainty in the time ahead, also for Gjensidige, especially in relation to financial income," the company said in its outlook.

Gjensidige said its long-term financial targets included a combined ratio, which measures general insurance costs and claims as a percentage of premiums, of 90 to 93.

For the fourth quarter it was 95.7 percent, compared to the average estimate of 92.7 percent in a Reuters poll, and to 92.9 percent a year ago.

($1 = 5.7519 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Walter Gibbs)