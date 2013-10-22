* Targets ROE of at least 15 pct after tax from 2015

* Commits to stable, high dividends under new strategy

* Offers extraordinary dividend of NOK 6 per share in 2014

* Q3 pretax profit NOK 1.67 bln vs forecast NOK 1.42 bln (Adds quotes analysts, shares)

By Gwladys Fouche and Camilla Knudsen

OSLO, Oct 22 Norwegian insurer Gjensidige announced forecast-beating third-quarter results, a special dividend and higher financial targets on Tuesday, sending its share price to a record high.

Unveiling a new financial strategy, Norway's biggest insurer said it would focus on delivering a "stable and high dividend" and would distribute all excess capital back to shareholders. It also lifted its capital requirement and return-on-equity targets.

The company reported a pretax profit of 1.67 billion crowns ($282.6 million) for the third quarter, roughly steady compared with a year ago, but 18 percent higher than the average forecast in a Reuters poll.

Analysts said Gjensidige had benefited from a low number of large insurance claims during the quarter but had also continued to gain market share as seen in the first half of the year.

The company said this year's dividend may be lower than last year's but announced it would offer an extraordinary dividend of six crowns per share next year as part of the new strategy.

"In addition to the good news on strategy and dividend, Gjensidige has delivered strong Q3 2013 results, beating consensus profit before tax by 22 percent," Berenberg analysts wrote in a research note.

This reflected Gjensidige's "improved competitive position and price differentiation," Norwegian bank DNB said in a note.

Shares in the firm hit an all-time high of 111.80 crowns ($18.92) after the results, nearly double what they were worth when Gjensidige became a listed company three years ago.

Gjensidige is faring better than other major Nordic insurers such as Denmark's Tryg, which reported a drop in profits earlier this month.

FREEING UP CASH

The change of strategy comes at a time when Norway is introducing new, tougher regulations for its banks and insurers but the finer points of those changes are still unclear.

Gjensidige said on Friday it had cut its stake in fellow insurer Storebrand to 20.1 percent from 24.3 percent, and hinted it could cut the stake further but has not said how this fitted in with its strategy.

Starting from 2015, Gjensidige said it would target a return-on-equity of at least 15 percent after tax, instead of a minimum of 15 percent before tax.

It also said it would aim to pay out ordinary dividends over time equivalent to at least 70 percent of profit after tax and would keep an extra capital requirement of 5 percent on top of the most binding capital requirement, the one needed to get a 'A' rating from Standard & Poor's agency.

Chief Executive Officer Helge Leiro Baastad said that this year's dividend could be lower than last year's 4.55 crowns-per-share.

"One can expect the ordinary dividend this year to be lower than last year's. But it will still be within the framework of our dividend policy," Baastad told a news conference.

Gjensidige's share price is up by a third since the beginning of this year as the Oslo stock market has reached record highs and investors were encouraged by the company's improving performance. ($1 = 5.9097 Norwegian crowns) (Editing by Mark Potter and Susan Fenton)