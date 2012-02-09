OSLO Feb 9 Norway's biggest insurer Gjensidige on Thursday posted a larger drop in core fourth-quarter earnings than forecast, citing lower investment returns and higher commercial insurance claims.

Fourth-quarter pretax profit declined to 898.3 million Norwegian crowns ($156 million) from a 1.07 billion profit in the year-ago period, lagging the average forecast of 1.02 billion in a Reuters poll.

The company proposed a dividend of 4.55 crowns per share, while analsts had been expecting 4.75. Last year's dividend was 4.70 crowns.

Gjensidige's combined ratio, which measures general insurance costs and claims as a percentage of premiums, was 95.7 percent compared to the average estimate of 92.7 percent, and to 92.9 percent a year ago.

($1 = 5.7519 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Walter Gibbs)