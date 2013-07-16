BRIEF-Gimv co-leads 43.5 million euros financing of Breath Therapeutics
March 8 Gimv Investeringsmaatschappij Voor Vlanderen NV:
OSLO, July 16 Norwegian insurer Gjensidige reported a slightly higher-than-expected drop in second-quarter core earnings on Tuesday as claims rose, in part because of floodings in Norway.
Its pretax profit declined to 1.08 billion Norwegian crowns ($177.61 million) from 1.22 billion at the same time last year, and against analysts' expectations for 1.16 billion.
Its combined ratio, which measures general insurance costs and claims as a percentage of premiums, was 90.3 percent compared to the average estimate of 89.0 percent, from 83.9 percent a year ago. ($1 = 6.0807 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)
DUBLIN, March 8 Ireland's permanent tsb (PTSB) will target a resumption of dividend payments from 2019 after it reported a rise in full year pre-exceptional profits on Wednesday due to improved lending and writebacks of bad debts.
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to help in a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi, valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said. The sale would be an opportunity for a foreign buyer to gain a foothold in the kingdom's banking sector, in which 12 commercial lenders share total assets worth around 2.22 trillion riyals ($592 billion).