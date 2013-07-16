OSLO, July 16 Norwegian insurer Gjensidige reported a slightly higher-than-expected drop in second-quarter core earnings on Tuesday as claims rose, in part because of floodings in Norway.

Its pretax profit declined to 1.08 billion Norwegian crowns ($177.61 million) from 1.22 billion at the same time last year, and against analysts' expectations for 1.16 billion.

Its combined ratio, which measures general insurance costs and claims as a percentage of premiums, was 90.3 percent compared to the average estimate of 89.0 percent, from 83.9 percent a year ago. ($1 = 6.0807 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)