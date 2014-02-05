Li Ka-shing says does not expect HK property prices to fall
HONG KONG, March 22 Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka-shing said on Wednesday he does not expect property prices in the former British colony to fall in the short term.
OSLO Feb 5 Norway's biggest insurer Gjensidige said it would next year double the money it puts aside to 200 million crowns ($31.80 million) to pay claims due to bad weather as it reported quarterly results that beat expectations on Wednesday.
The firm's pre-tax profit fell to 1.28 billion crowns ($203.50 million) against 1.4 billion crowns at the same time a year earlier, but beating expectations for 1.23 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Gjensidige also proposed a dividend of 12.8 crowns per share for 2013.
($1 = 6.2899 Norwegian kroner) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
HONG KONG, March 22 Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka-shing said on Wednesday he does not expect property prices in the former British colony to fall in the short term.
HONG KONG, March 22 Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd, the real estate division of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-shing, on Wednesday reported a 16 percent rise in 2016 full-year core profit due to solid performance across the group's property businesses.
* Fy profit attributable to shareholders hk$ 19,415 million, up 13 percent