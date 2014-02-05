(Repeats to additional readers with no changes to text)

OSLO Feb 5 Norway's biggest insurer Gjensidige said it would next year double the money it puts aside to 200 million crowns ($31.80 million) to pay claims due to bad weather as it reported quarterly results that beat expectations on Wednesday.

The firm's pre-tax profit fell to 1.28 billion crowns ($203.50 million) against 1.4 billion crowns at the same time a year earlier, but beating expectations for 1.23 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Gjensidige also proposed a dividend of 12.8 crowns per share for 2013.

