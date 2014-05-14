Cevian's stake in Bilfinger rises to nearly 30 percent
FRANKFURT, March 17 Activist investor Cevian's stake in German industrial services group Bilfinger grew to 29.5 percent from 25.6 percent, a regulatory filing by Bilfinger showed on Friday.
OSLO May 14 Gjensidige, Norway's biggest non-life insurer, reported second-quarter earnings in line with expectations on Wednesday and said its medium term financial targets were unchanged as it has substantial financial buffers and handles competition well.
The firm's pre-tax profit more than doubled to 1.16 billion crowns ($196 million), in line with expectations for 1.15 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
However, its combined ratio at 92.9 was above expectations for 91.3 but the firm said it continued to target the combined ratio between 90 and 93 over time.
It also said its return on equity target after tax expense remained 15 percent with effect from 2015. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
FRANKFURT, March 17 Activist investor Cevian's stake in German industrial services group Bilfinger grew to 29.5 percent from 25.6 percent, a regulatory filing by Bilfinger showed on Friday.
* Says retirement of Cathy Echeozo as deputy managing director Source : http://bit.ly/2nvy9fr Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
March 17 Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.