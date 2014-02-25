BRIEF-Thailand's Areeya Property aims for revenue growth of 38 pct this year
* Says company aims for revenue growth of 38 percent this year
OSLO Feb 25 Norwegian insurer Gjensidige aims to sell its 20.1 percent stake in life insurer Storebrand, it said on Tuesday, just two weeks after failing to attract satisfactory bids for a large stake in Sparebank 1 SR-Bank.
The Storebrand sale could raise 3.36 billion Norwegian crowns ($556.58 million) at the current share price.
The potential sale is to be conducted by way of an accelerated bookbuilt offering to institutional investors only, Gjensidige said in its statement.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Pareto Securities have been hired as bookrunners.
On Feb. 11, Gjensidige said it hoped to sell its 10.4 percent stake in SR Bank for some 1.67 billion crowns, but the transaction was abandoned on the following day.
Gjensidige is the top owner of Storebrand and the second largest of SR Bank, but has previously made it clear it no longer regards the stakes as strategic holdings. It was not available on Tuesday for further comment. ($1 = 6.0369 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Says company aims for revenue growth of 38 percent this year
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Guorui Properties Limited's (B/Stable) USD300 million 7% senior notes due 2020 a final 'B' rating and Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 7 March 2017. The notes are rated at the same level as Guorui's se
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a 1-1/2-week low on Tuesday morning as financial stocks were battered after U.S. yields fell, while index-heavyweight SoftBank tumbled and weighed on the index.